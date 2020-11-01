Advertisement

20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

State’s October new cases equaled more than first five months of pandemic combined
The number of new cases in the month of October was the highest ever in Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.
The number of new cases in the month of October was the highest ever in Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky finished October with a record number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

With 38,877 new cases reported in October, the month surpassed all of the cases in March, April, May, June, and July combined. The 312 deaths broke the previous record set in September when 241 people lost their lives to illnesses related to the virus.

To take a closer look at October’s surge in new cases, WKYT compared the number of cases in each county on October 31 to the number on the first of the month.

In 20 counties, the number of cases more than doubled in October. The list is dominated by rural counties across eastern Kentucky.

Lee County went from 18 to 186 cases during October giving it a 933 percent increase, which was the largest percentage increase of any of Kentucky’s 120 counties. The eastern Kentucky county is home to 7,403 people, according to U.S. Census estimates.

The smallest increase in new cases was in Carroll County where cases rose 15 percent in October.

<b>Largest October increases in new cases</b>

  • Lee County: 933%
  • Elliott County: 707%
  • Robertson County: 208%
  • Nicholas County: 208%
  • Lawrence County: 195%
  • Martin County: 180%
  • McLean County: 170%
  • Hart County: 158%
  • Owsley County: 143%
  • Fleming County: 133%

<b>Smallest October increases in new cases</b>

  • Carroll County: 15%
  • Casey County: 18%
  • Warren County: 23%
  • Green County: 23%
  • Graves County: 24%
  • Pulaski County: 25%
  • Owen County: 25%
  • Muhlenberg County: 26%
  • Butler County: 29%
  • Carlisle County: 30%

Fayette County, the state’s second most populated county, set several daily records for new cases throughout the month of October. Over the course of the month, Fayette County’s total number of cases increased 70 percent which was the 44th largest percentage increase among Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | A look at trick-or-treating in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Going table to table, rather than door to door this year.

News

WATCH | UK’s Coach Stoops and wife get in on the bourbon business

Updated: 5 hours ago
In the middle of his eighth season, University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is entering a new game: the bourbon industry.

News

UK’s Coach Stoops and wife get in on the bourbon business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
In the middle of his eighth season , University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops is entering a new game: the bourbon industry.

News

A look at trick-or-treating in the middle of a pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Like many of his neighbors Jeffery Mitchell and his family aren’t physically handing out candy this year. Rather, it’s set up on a table for trick-or-treaters to take themselves.

Latest News

News

Appalachian Autobahn opens, brings money and tourism to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Porsche Club of America opened the trail with Backroads of Appalachia, brining money and Christmas toys to the community.

Sports

5-star big man Collins picks Cats

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Joins Hopkins, Hickman in Class of 2021

News

WATCH | Cynthiana restaurant faces criticism for enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Cynthiana restaurant is facing harsh criticism online after the owner says employees enforced the mask mandate.

News

WATCH | Voters Take Advantage of Last Early Voting Days

Updated: 10 hours ago
Voters lined up outside the Lexington Senior Center at 9 o’clock when the polls opened, all for the chance to cast their ballot.

News

First time Halloween pop-up store owner navigates running a business during a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Halloween Express opened its big orange tent in September in Bowling Green and the first time owner said it was a little hard getting merchandise this year because of COVID.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,986 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,986 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 107,219 cases.