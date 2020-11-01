20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky finished October with a record number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

With 38,877 new cases reported in October, the month surpassed all of the cases in March, April, May, June, and July combined. The 312 deaths broke the previous record set in September when 241 people lost their lives to illnesses related to the virus.

To take a closer look at October’s surge in new cases, WKYT compared the number of cases in each county on October 31 to the number on the first of the month.

In 20 counties, the number of cases more than doubled in October. The list is dominated by rural counties across eastern Kentucky.

Lee County went from 18 to 186 cases during October giving it a 933 percent increase, which was the largest percentage increase of any of Kentucky’s 120 counties. The eastern Kentucky county is home to 7,403 people, according to U.S. Census estimates.

The smallest increase in new cases was in Carroll County where cases rose 15 percent in October.

<b>Largest October increases in new cases</b>

Lee County: 933%

Elliott County: 707%

Robertson County: 208%

Nicholas County: 208%

Lawrence County: 195%

Martin County: 180%

McLean County: 170%

Hart County: 158%

Owsley County: 143%

Fleming County: 133%

<b>Smallest October increases in new cases</b>

Carroll County: 15%

Casey County: 18%

Warren County: 23%

Green County: 23%

Graves County: 24%

Pulaski County: 25%

Owen County: 25%

Muhlenberg County: 26%

Butler County: 29%

Carlisle County: 30%

Fayette County, the state’s second most populated county, set several daily records for new cases throughout the month of October. Over the course of the month, Fayette County’s total number of cases increased 70 percent which was the 44th largest percentage increase among Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.