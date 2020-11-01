Advertisement

A look at trick-or-treating in the middle of a pandemic

Halloween included masks for costumes, as well as, face coverings this year.
Halloween included masks for costumes, as well as, face coverings this year.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Going table to table, rather than door to door this year.

“Most places I go, I see people wearing their masks, so I know we’ve got to do our part to get the numbers down.”

Like many of his neighbors Jeffery Mitchell and his family aren’t physically handing out candy this year. Rather, it’s set up on a table for trick-or-treaters to take themselves.

“I saw it on Fayette County’s website, that that’s what they recommend people do,” said parent, Alyssa Olinger.

State leaders issued a Halloween guidance, including, placing individually wrapped candies on a table outside, trick-or-treating with your family only, staying in your neighborhood and also wearing a face covering under your Halloween mask.

“We saw another neighbor use PVC pipe to distribute candy to the trick-or-treaters. A very good idea and a safe way to social distance,” Olinger said.

The concern of COVID even inspiring a few costume changes.

“This plastic helping shield my breath from getting on to other people," said trick-or-treater Jackson Congleton from inside a blow up dragon costume.

Many neighbors willing to make the safety changes in hopes of a few more treats, and less tricks, for the rest of the year.

“I think it’s been a very successful COVID Halloween,” said Mitchell.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner did recommend people find other ways to celebrate the holiday.

Through things like pumpkin carving, staying in with your family or close circle or even virtual costume contests.

