Gov. Beshear: 1,423 new COVID-19 cases reported, 4 deaths Sunday

(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 108,642 cases. The state’s positivity rate, at last reporting, is 6.10%.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Johnson and McCracken.

The Governor also reported 4 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,489.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County; and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.

At least 2,044,583 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 18,468.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

