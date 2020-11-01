Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go. It ends Nov. 30.

In 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

