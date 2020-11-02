Advertisement

Winchester man accused of dragging officer with car while trying to get away

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Winchester man is behind bars, accused of dragging an officer with his car while trying to get away from police.

Police arrested Clarence Reynolds early Saturday morning.

Police arrested Clarence Reynolds early Saturday morning.(WKYT)

According to his arrest citation, officers found Reynolds, who was wanted on a warrant, in a vehicle in the 100 block of Mutual Avenue. Reynolds started his vehicle as officers broke his window and ordered him to show his hands.

The citation says Reynolds threw a large bag out of the window saying “here’s the dope” and drove off in reverse, dragging an officer with the car about 20 feet. Two other officers had to jump out of the way.

Reynolds drove through several backyards until his car became stuck on fencing and a chair.

He’s facing several charges including assault of an officer.

