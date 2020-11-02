Advertisement

Amy McGrath holding election eve rally in Lexington

Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green
Amy McGrath makes campaign stop in Bowling Green(Allison Baker)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath will be in Lexington Monday afternoon.

She’ll be holding an event at Windy Corner Market in the 4000 block of Bryan Station Rd.

In the past few days, McGrath has been energizing supporters and trying to win others by focusing on key parts of her campaign. She’s been discussing plans to help pass coronavirus relief aid, get prescription drug prices down, and create a public option for healthcare.

She’s expressed support for renewable energy when it comes to coal and the creation of a national database for police officers when it comes to racial justice.

McGrath has been highly critical of her opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he has failed to pass another stimulus bill. She says Kentucky deserves better and it’s time for a change.

“I’m just an everyday Kentuckian like everybody else. I’m not a millionaire, I’m not somebody who has been in politics her whole life. I’m not bought off by anybody, nobody tells me what to do. I’m just a mom, a marine and somebody who loves her country and knows we have got to move forward,” McGrath said. "I think a lot of people, and there are a ton of attack ads out there because Senator McConnell has a ton of dark money, money that is not transparent money that can lie about people. I’m not radical, I’m somebody who is common sense, I want to make sure everyone has affordable, accessible healthcare and do it in a common-sense way.

McGrath will be on the campaign trail Tuesday as well, making her final plea to voters, starting at 9 a.m. going all the way until polls close at 6.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Lexington

Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the health department’s website, 11,430 total cases and 99 deaths have been reported in Lexington since the pandemic began.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry streak holds steady

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A decent streak of dry days is here.

News

WATCH | Lexington gym provides safe space for kids to learn, be active

Updated: 13 hours ago
Children have been deeply affected by the ongoing pandemic, but a Lexington community space is working to meet their needs in a safe way.

Latest News

News

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

News

Lexington gym provides safe space for kids to learn, be active

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Urban Ninja Project, in partnership with 454 Sports, is helping lower income youth finish their NTI school work and embrace exercise.

News

Creekside Gardens offering advice to plant enthusiasts with cold weather approaching

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Staff at the nursery are offering advice to those with plants during the winter months.

News

WATCH | 20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 18 hours ago
State’s October new cases equaled more than first five months of pandemic combined