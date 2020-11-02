Advertisement

Avery Williamson goes from Jets to Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Linebacker Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets. The Jets also sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder. The deal moves the former Kentucky Wildcat from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best. The Steelers have yet to lose but are in need of depth at inside linebacker following a season-ending injury to rising star Devin Bush last month. Williamson is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Jets in 2018.

Latest News

Sports

Bengals win! Cincinnati beats Titans 31-20

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sports

5-star big man Collins picks Cats

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Joins Hopkins, Hickman in Class of 2021

News

Kentucky falls to No. 5 Georgia 14-3

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards

Sports

LCA closes out regular season with 35-13 win over Pikeville

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Eagles scores 28 unanswered in beating the defending Class ‘A’ state champs.

Sports

LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Knights win their third straight over their backyard rival.

Latest News

Sports

Boyle Co. blasts Madison Southern, 53-7

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
The Rebels remain undefeated on the year

Sports

Danville survives Raceland, 28-25

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Admirals trailed at halftime

Sports

WATCH | Lexington Catholic blanks Lafayette, 43-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

Sports

WATCH | Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week

Game Time

WATCH | Bryan Station holds off Dunbar, 35-28

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
Bryan Station improves to 7-1 on the season

Sports

Pulaski County rolls to 42-19 win over Tates Creek

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Pulaski County improves to 7-1 overall and play at Harlan County next week