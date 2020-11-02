Avery Williamson goes from Jets to Steelers

NEW YORK (AP) - Linebacker Avery Williamson is going from winless to undefeated. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets. The Jets also sent a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder. The deal moves the former Kentucky Wildcat from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best. The Steelers have yet to lose but are in need of depth at inside linebacker following a season-ending injury to rising star Devin Bush last month. Williamson is in the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Jets in 2018.