Bengals win! Cincinnati beats Titans 31-20

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season’s victory total of two as they head into a bye week.

Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0.

Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead.

But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

