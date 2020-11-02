Advertisement

Bengals win! Cincinnati beats Titans 31-20

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak.
Joe Burrow leads Bengals past the Titans 31-20
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season’s victory total of two as they head into a bye week.

Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0.

Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end. Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead.

But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

