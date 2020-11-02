Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Kick Off A Nice Week

(KNOP)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is starting out absolutely frigid with temps deep in the 20s to start the day. While the numbers continue to run below normal this afternoon, things are about to turn very pleasant into Election Day and beyond. While we enjoy the nice stuff this week, it’s looking more and more like next week brings some big changes to much of the country. The tropics and winter will try to do another slow-dance together.

Guess what happened last night? The first flakes of the season did make an appearance in Kentucky as a few snow showers and flurries moved across far eastern and northeastern Kentucky.

Low and middle 20s start today with a wind chill dipping into the upper teens at times. Highs this afternoon range from the low to middle 40s with a mostly sunny sky.

Election Day looks great with upper 20s to start and 50s for highs. From there, things turn a little milder with highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s for the rest of the week. A 70 degree high temp will be possible at some point through the coming weekend.

While we are enjoying the nice weather, the 2020 tropical season continues to show up and show out. Hurricane ETA is heading toward central America.

What eventually happens with ETA is still a bit of a mystery as the models try to figure it out. Does that slowly lift north and head toward the Gulf or Florida? Does it just stay over land and dissipate? Or does something else form just north of it? All three options are on the table.

Further giving the models fits is another major dip in the jet stream across the western part of the country. That allows for more winter weather to take control and slowly expand eastward through next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Community Action Council taking applications for LIHEAP

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Believe it or not, the coronavirus has a silver lining. Because of the pandemic, millions of federal dollars have flowed into central Kentucky helping those in need.

Lexington

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
More than a million-and-a-half Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting options, voting in-person or voting by mail.

Crime

Winchester man accused of dragging officer with car while trying to get away

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Winchester man is behind bars, accused of dragging a police officer with his car while trying to getaway.

Lexington

Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
He says, during the football game Friday night at Tates Creek, Pulaski County players used racial slurs against a Black Tates Creek player.

Latest News

Regional

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
More counties in the commonwealth are hitting the red zone designation for COVID-19 cases, including Scott County.

Regional

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day. Sen. McConnell met with supporters at a farm in Woodford County Monday morning.

News

Amy McGrath holding election eve rally in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amy McGrath holding election eve rally in Lexington

News

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

News

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

News

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says