Community Action Council taking applications for LIHEAP

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Believe it or not, the coronavirus has a silver lining. Because of the pandemic, millions of federal dollars have flowed into central Kentucky helping those in need.

One of those programs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been able to help thousands of families it normally couldn’t and pay those high winter utility bills.

The Community Action Council is starting its signups Monday, Nov. 2, for its program. It helps those who are income-eligible, such as a family of four with a total income at or below $39,000, get ahead on their utility bills.

Melissa Tibbs is the director of planning for the Community Action Council. She says typically the program runs from November thru December, but this time it’s different.

“Because of COVID, that hit Kentucky the early part of March, we’ve been operating a LIHEAP program during that time,” Tibbs said

Federal dollars from the CARES Act helped extend the program out through the summer and fall. The agency’s funds are about $600,000 a year, now it has added one million dollars.

“We have done probably about 9,000 more applications this time last year than we would have done this time last year because of COVID, because of the resources that have been made available for utility assistance,” Tibbs said.

With those additional dollars, 15,000 households have been assisted with LIHEAP Funding. But the assistance doesn’t stop with the heating bill.

“Such as rental assistance utility assistance with LIHEAP but also making sure that people have access to food,” Tibbs said. “We know that those bills are rising and we know that that is causing real concern for people many of them continuing to make it home for the children and a learning environment as well.”

The pandemic put Kentuckians in the unemployment line at an unprecedented rate and the Community Action Council wants the people it serves in the bluegrass region to know they are there for them.

“It’s never been more important for us to be able to continue to utilize our resources in this way, to make sure families are healthy that they retain their shelter they are warm and they have food to eat,” Tibbs said.

If you need help with those utility bills, you can contact the Community Action Council on their website.

