Creekside Gardens offering advice to plant enthusiasts with cold weather approaching

Staff at the nursery are offering advice to those with plants during the winter months.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With cold weather quickly approaching, management at Creekside Gardens has a message for concerned plant-growers.

“Well, in the springtime I would say to cover your plants, but now we’re hitting November," Jason Sproles said. "So, I’d say don’t worry about it. It’s that time of year.”

Sproles says there are some alternatives to keeping those alive throughout the winter.

“Keep them inside, you can take them to nurseries like this," Sproles said. "They’ll over-winter them for you, anybody that’s got ferns and stuff like that.”

Going about that is rather easy. Sproles says you can bring your beloved plants to his greenhouse.

“For us, you just need to call and make an appointment and bring them on in," Sproles said. "We keep them in our greenhouses until springtime.”

While many plant lovers may feel cold about the months ahead, Sproles and his staff are preparing for next spring.

“We look forward to this time of year, because this time, we get everything, we get it clipped back, getting it ready for next year," Sproles said. "That’s pretty much what we do in the fall, start looking at spring.”

