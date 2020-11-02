Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More counties in the commonwealth are hitting the red zone designation for COVID-19 cases, including Scott County.

Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 population.

Governor Andy Beshear has made recommendations for the counties in the red zone destination on Thursdays of a given week that would be implemented the following Monday.

In downtown Georgetown, many business owners say there are fewer people out and about during day one of Governor Beshear’s recommendations.

Some of the most notable of these suggestions:

Working from home if possible.

Less in-person shopping and ordering online or curbside pickup.

Ordering take-out rather than dining in.

And avoiding non-essential activities outside your home.

Again, these are recommendations, not mandates.

Tina Peffer owns All That & More, a gift store in downtown Georgetown. She thinks the recommendations are a good idea but says online shopping has been killing small businesses.

Of the notable recommendations from @GovAndyBeshear

starting today in red zone counties: less in-person shopping and ordering online or curbside pickup.



The owner of All that and More in Georgetown shares how these recommendations could impact her store... at 12:30 on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/2dxzWnpLTq — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) November 2, 2020

Peffer says she has seen fewer customers on day one of the recommendations, saying she only had one as of 10:30 Monday morning.

The recommendations are coming after Peffer says many stores have had bad fourth quarters, missing sales for Mother’s Day, graduation, and Easter.

“It’s just going to be a big domino effect, and it’s just going to get to the point that, even when it gets back to normal, we’re going to lose stores like this if people don’t come out and support us,” Peffer said.

Governor Beshear also recommended schools in the red zone to return to online instruction. Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub says students will stick to in-person instruction.

He says the health department’s data shows the spread is minimal, if at all, in schools.

