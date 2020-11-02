Advertisement

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More counties in the commonwealth are hitting the red zone designation for COVID-19 cases, including Scott County.

Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 population.

Governor Andy Beshear has made recommendations for the counties in the red zone destination on Thursdays of a given week that would be implemented the following Monday.

In downtown Georgetown, many business owners say there are fewer people out and about during day one of Governor Beshear’s recommendations.

Some of the most notable of these suggestions:

  • Working from home if possible.
  • Less in-person shopping and ordering online or curbside pickup.
  • Ordering take-out rather than dining in.
  • And avoiding non-essential activities outside your home.

Again, these are recommendations, not mandates.

Tina Peffer owns All That & More, a gift store in downtown Georgetown. She thinks the recommendations are a good idea but says online shopping has been killing small businesses.

Peffer says she has seen fewer customers on day one of the recommendations, saying she only had one as of 10:30 Monday morning.

The recommendations are coming after Peffer says many stores have had bad fourth quarters, missing sales for Mother’s Day, graduation, and Easter.

“It’s just going to be a big domino effect, and it’s just going to get to the point that, even when it gets back to normal, we’re going to lose stores like this if people don’t come out and support us,” Peffer said.

Governor Beshear also recommended schools in the red zone to return to online instruction. Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub says students will stick to in-person instruction.

He says the health department’s data shows the spread is minimal, if at all, in schools.

Lexington

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
More than a million-and-a-half Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting options, voting in-person or voting by mail.

Crime

Winchester man accused of dragging officer with car while trying to get away

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Winchester man is behind bars, accused of dragging a police officer with his car while trying to getaway.

Lexington

Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
He says, during the football game Friday night at Tates Creek, Pulaski County players used racial slurs against a Black Tates Creek player.

Regional

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day. Sen. McConnell met with supporters at a farm in Woodford County Monday morning.

