Gym offers NTI help, exercise training for underserved community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Children have been deeply affected by the ongoing pandemic, but a Lexington community space is working to meet their needs in a safe way.

The Urban Ninja Project, in partnership with 454 Sports, is helping lower income youth finish their NTI school work and embrace exercise.

Inside this gym away from cool, wet weather, is a safe place for kids.

It’s not just for hanging out.

“Our goal is simply to use athletics as a means to encourage and promote academics, mentorship,” said Corey Dunn, a Lexington advocate and trainer with 454 Sports.

In the corner, a young lady works on gymnastic technique.

“She’s actually an aspiring actress who is working on her craft, so she’s learning stunts that will benefit her on film,” Dunn said.

In a separate room, a supervised group finishes their word problems.

“After they do a job well done, after they get all the work done, then they come work out and play,” said student Obadiah Commodore.

The high school junior weight trains in the back.

“My mom’s always told me about good grades, so I can’t slack off,” he said.

He’s taking his stress from the weight of the world, and working it off.

“A space for NTI study, home school studies and occasionally just a little bit of physical reprieve,” said Urban Ninja Project owner Will Bunge.

During the pandemic, parents and students have been jumping through hoops to survive. Dunn said it’s especially hard for underserved communities.

“Kids are not getting to be active, well now we have them active,” he said.

He puts on his trainer hat inside this gym.

“If we can start talking to them at late elementary, early middle school they won’t develop those negative habits that have me running to this shooting and this situation in the streets,” he said.

Inside the gym walls, Commodore and others are learning to make healthy habits for themselves and others.

“Why not use what they love, to prevent what we hate?,” Dunn said.

