Advertisement

Gym offers NTI help, exercise training for underserved community

The gym and 454 Sports are offering a space for students to embrace academics and physical activity, and stay off the streets.
The gym and 454 Sports are offering a space for students to embrace academics and physical activity, and stay off the streets.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Children have been deeply affected by the ongoing pandemic, but a Lexington community space is working to meet their needs in a safe way.

The Urban Ninja Project, in partnership with 454 Sports, is helping lower income youth finish their NTI school work and embrace exercise.

Inside this gym away from cool, wet weather, is a safe place for kids.

It’s not just for hanging out.

“Our goal is simply to use athletics as a means to encourage and promote academics, mentorship,” said Corey Dunn, a Lexington advocate and trainer with 454 Sports.

In the corner, a young lady works on gymnastic technique.

“She’s actually an aspiring actress who is working on her craft, so she’s learning stunts that will benefit her on film,” Dunn said.

In a separate room, a supervised group finishes their word problems.

“After they do a job well done, after they get all the work done, then they come work out and play,” said student Obadiah Commodore.

The high school junior weight trains in the back.

“My mom’s always told me about good grades, so I can’t slack off,” he said.

He’s taking his stress from the weight of the world, and working it off.

“A space for NTI study, home school studies and occasionally just a little bit of physical reprieve,” said Urban Ninja Project owner Will Bunge.

During the pandemic, parents and students have been jumping through hoops to survive. Dunn said it’s especially hard for underserved communities.

“Kids are not getting to be active, well now we have them active,” he said.

He puts on his trainer hat inside this gym.

“If we can start talking to them at late elementary, early middle school they won’t develop those negative habits that have me running to this shooting and this situation in the streets,” he said.

Inside the gym walls, Commodore and others are learning to make healthy habits for themselves and others.

“Why not use what they love, to prevent what we hate?,” Dunn said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

News

WATCH | 20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
State’s October new cases equaled more than first five months of pandemic combined

News

WATCH | Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
FastCast sunday pm

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,423 new COVID-19 cases reported, 4 deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 261,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“One percent of 21 million veterans, that’s 210,000 votes," CEO and Founder of Veteran's Club Jeremy Harrell said. "That could easily be the difference between who wins an election.”

Web Exclusive

WKYT viewers share their Halloween costumes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We want to see your creative Halloween costumes! Upload them here and we may feature them!

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: 14 hours ago
FastCast sunday am