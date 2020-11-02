Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 215 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

We initially reported 97 cases, which is what showed on the health department’s website Monday morning. However, they say that number was for Sunday only due to the month ending on Saturday.

The health department says there were 118 cases for Saturday.

The health departments says the weekend update on their website showed only the Sunday numbers. (Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.)

No new deaths were reported.

According to the health department’s website, 11,430 total cases and 99 deaths have been reported in Lexington since the pandemic began.

Lexington reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases in October, making it the second-highest monthly total during the pandemic.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

155 cases, Oct. 30

149 cases, Sept. 10

143 cases, Oct. 29

135 cases, Oct. 27

131 cases, Aug. 7

130 cases, Oct. 28

124 cases, Oct. 24

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

The state’s COVID-19 map also still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 43.6 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Andy Beshear asked counties who are in the red zone on Thursdays of a week to follow the recommendations they’ve set out the following week.

Health officials say you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there have been 108,642 total cases of the coronavirus. The state death total is 1,489.

