Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry streak holds steady

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A decent streak of dry days is here.

After dealing with tropical remnants and some general rain chances, we are now about to dry things up. After a chilly start to the week, even our temperatures will fare very well. Most days, this week will include normal daytime highs, and some days could be even warmer.

Do not expect much of anything out of the ordinary for the remainder of the week. This is one of the better forecasts that we have had in a while.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

