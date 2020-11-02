Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.

The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

“If they don’t want to come in, we just want to make sure they’ve got what they need to survive,” said Thomas Caudill.

The pandemic now one more obstacle in that survival for Lexington’s homeless population.

“Most of the time we’d go to McDonald’s to get them, or whatever, but there’s nowhere for them to go inside hardly at all.”

A volunteer with the Catholic Action Center, Thomas Caudill drives bags of blankets around Lexington.

Stop, after stop. Warmth of a blanket that may help keep someone alive through the night.

“Hopefully no one loses their life this winter.”

Caudill also telling people of a new shelter opening November 6 behind the Catholic Action Center. People will be tested on the spot for COVID-19, offering beds for men and women.

“They’re going to have a quarantine spot, so if someone’s sick, they can still come off the streets. It’s an awesome thing because nobody’s going to be turned away.”

Whether people stay at the shelter or not, Caudill will continue driving for hours on cold nights, helping those in need.

The new shelter will test and take in people every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m.

The Catholic Action Center is always in need of anything people can donate, especially blankets and coats this winter.

