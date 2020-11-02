Advertisement

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

The Catholic Action Center has a new shelter opening November 6.
The Catholic Action Center has a new shelter opening November 6.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.

The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

“If they don’t want to come in, we just want to make sure they’ve got what they need to survive,” said Thomas Caudill.

The pandemic now one more obstacle in that survival for Lexington’s homeless population.

“Most of the time we’d go to McDonald’s to get them, or whatever, but there’s nowhere for them to go inside hardly at all.”

A volunteer with the Catholic Action Center, Thomas Caudill drives bags of blankets around Lexington.

Stop, after stop. Warmth of a blanket that may help keep someone alive through the night.

“Hopefully no one loses their life this winter.”

Caudill also telling people of a new shelter opening November 6 behind the Catholic Action Center. People will be tested on the spot for COVID-19, offering beds for men and women.

“They’re going to have a quarantine spot, so if someone’s sick, they can still come off the streets. It’s an awesome thing because nobody’s going to be turned away.”

Whether people stay at the shelter or not, Caudill will continue driving for hours on cold nights, helping those in need.

The new shelter will test and take in people every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m.

The Catholic Action Center is always in need of anything people can donate, especially blankets and coats this winter.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

News

Gym offers NTI help, exercise training for underserved community

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Urban Ninja Project, in partnership with 454 Sports, is helping lower income youth finish their NTI school work and embrace exercise.

News

WATCH | 20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
State’s October new cases equaled more than first five months of pandemic combined

News

WATCH | Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
FastCast sunday pm

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,423 new COVID-19 cases reported, 4 deaths Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 261,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“One percent of 21 million veterans, that’s 210,000 votes," CEO and Founder of Veteran's Club Jeremy Harrell said. "That could easily be the difference between who wins an election.”

Web Exclusive

WKYT viewers share their Halloween costumes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We want to see your creative Halloween costumes! Upload them here and we may feature them!

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: 14 hours ago
FastCast sunday am