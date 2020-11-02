Advertisement

Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County parent is demanding an apology after an incident he says happened during a football game.

He says, during the football game Friday night at Tates Creek, Pulaski County players used racial slurs against a Black Tates Creek player.

The parent wrote a letter to Pulaski County Schools and the KHSAA Friday calling for an apology. The letter is circulating on social media.

Pictured here is an email of a parent who’s child plays for Tates Creek High School . Last night on 10/30/20 Tate’s...

Posted by Football Of Kentucky DBA on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Pulaski County’s coach told us they are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We were very shocked,” said Coach John Hines. “We certainly don’t condone any kind of behavior like that. We are investigating to try to find out exactly who said what and deal with it in the proper way.”

Coach Hines said he called Tates Creek Coach Jon Smith and apologized.

“It was a very good conversation. I think the world of Coach Smith. We had a conversation on the phone Saturday and I extended our apologies to him obviously, and put that in writing as well as to him into the athletic director and principal and the superintendent,” Coach Hines said.

Hines also said Pulaski County has players of all races on the roster, so those players are also shocked.

“That’s the hard part right now, as I said, we’re trying to identify who said what. I’ve talked to the officials that were at the game. None of them heard a PC player say anything like that to the Tates Creek player,” Coach Hines said. “Talk to Coach Smith he said that his coaching staff no one heard a PC player say that. He was told by one of the Tates Creek players that one of our players called him a name. So, we’re trying to identify exactly what happened.”

The parent who wrote the letter wants the KHSAA to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
More than a million-and-a-half Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting options, voting in-person or voting by mail.

Crime

Winchester man accused of dragging officer with car while trying to get away

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Winchester man is behind bars, accused of dragging a police officer with his car while trying to getaway.

Regional

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
More counties in the commonwealth are hitting the red zone designation for COVID-19 cases, including Scott County.

Regional

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day. Sen. McConnell met with supporters at a farm in Woodford County Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath holding election eve rally in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
Amy McGrath holding election eve rally in Lexington

News

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

News

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

News

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

News

Football racial comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
Football racial comments

VOD Recording

Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Health dept. reports 215 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend