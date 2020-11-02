Advertisement

‘Ruff’ competition in a Kentucky mayoral race

There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WVLT) -There’s only one place you can vote as many times as you want in Kentucky but for the right price.

It isn’t your typical mayoral race in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. There is one man running against a donkey, rooster and 14 dogs.

If history repeats itself, a dog will come out on top and win the race. The title is currently held by Brynn, a rescue Pitbull.

This election is a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society to help with electric and insurance bill and ongoing repairs. It is also a welcome distraction for a lot of people during the election season.

“I can’t play favorites but there is one candidate that is ahead, that’s Wilbur,” said Stacy Seligman Staat, Rabbit Hash Historical Society Treasurer. “There is one candidate that is always found on the front porch napping, sometimes in the middle of the road. I’m not kidding. That is Poppy. She is the one who is here the most. Then of course, Higgins, who is the donkey. Outstanding in his field. That’s why he’s not here today, he can’t be reached for comment right now.”

The candidates have raised over $11,000 and have a goal of $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington gym provides safe space for kids to learn, be active

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Children have been deeply affected by the ongoing pandemic, but a Lexington community space is working to meet their needs in a safe way.

News

Kentucky woman charged with assaulting a police officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
According to police, Tolan could not show proof of insurance and became disorderly when being placed under arrest.

News

Lexington homeless population facing new challenges during freezing temperatures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
As we face our first widespread freeze of the season, volunteers are trying to keep people from freezing to death in Lexington.The pandemic creating more issues for the homeless population who won’t be able to hide indoors from the cold temperatures.

News

Annual coat drive aims to warm families in Central, Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is Devine Carama’s seventh annual ‘A Coat to Keep the Cold Away’ coat drive.

News

Lexington gym provides safe space for kids to learn, be active

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Urban Ninja Project, in partnership with 454 Sports, is helping lower income youth finish their NTI school work and embrace exercise.

Latest News

News

Creekside Gardens offering advice to plant enthusiasts with cold weather approaching

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Staff at the nursery are offering advice to those with plants during the winter months.

News

WATCH | 20 Kentucky counties more than doubled COVID-19 cases in October

Updated: 5 hours ago
State’s October new cases equaled more than first five months of pandemic combined

News

WATCH | Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO stresses the importance of veterans casting their ballots

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - PM

Updated: 6 hours ago
FastCast sunday pm

News

Gov. Beshear: 1,423 new COVID-19 cases reported, 4 deaths Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 261,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.