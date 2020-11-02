Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rowan County buying all new election equipment

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By Sam Dick
Rowan County Clerk Elwood Caudill, Jr. says he's received a grant for nearly $221,000 to replace 20-year old election equipment.

News

McConnell, McGrath campaigning in central Ky. Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Shelby Lofton
There are just six days left until Election Day, and the Senate race in the commonwealth will be closely watched.

State

Public response to pandemic was divided by politics from beginning, UK professor says

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
When the pandemic first started, Governor Andy Beshear moved swiftly, enacting restaurant restrictions, as well as a mask mandate in July.

Regional

Barr votes early in Lexington; Hicks holds roundtable

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
We are counting down to election day, and Tuesday morning, congressional opponents Rep. Andy Barr and Josh Hicks were out speaking with voters.

State

McGrath slams McConnell on Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath appeared at a Monday night forum on KET.

Latest News

State

Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

News

KET’s debate between Rep. Barr, Hicks scratched

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The 6th District Congressional debate between Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks scheduled for Monday night on Kentucky Tonight on KET was canceled.

State

Early voting in Kentucky on pace for a million votes before Election Day

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Andrea Walker
Early in-person voting is underway in Kentucky, and across much of the United States.

News

UK student helps educate peers on voting process

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Shelby Lofton
A University of Kentucky student is trying to educate young voters confused about the election process.

News

6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Jones
Today, Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks are focused on the economy, traveling to different parts of central Kentucky to discuss their efforts to keep people working.

Lexington

Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By Victor Puente
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.