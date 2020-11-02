Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday is the last day for early in-person voting.

More than a million-and-a-half Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting options, voting in-person or voting by mail.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says thousands of people in Fayette County need to vote Monday to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day.

Coming into Monday, election officials say they had seen more than 46,000 total voters come out to the polls early and roughly 88% of the mail-in ballots requested had been returned to the county clerk’s office.

This is a look at the line that was out at Tates Creek Library this morning. Election officials say we're in for another day of strong voter turnout on the final day of early in-person voting. I talked with some voters about they came out. That story is later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/kKkYAUkClh — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 2, 2020

At the Tates Creek Library polling location, at times, the line for early voting Monday morning extended out the door and all the way down the parking lot, wrapping around onto the sidewalk.

At the Lexington Senior Center, the line was much shorter, and voters told me that they enjoyed the convenience of being able to vote before Tuesday.

One voter we spoke with said he left Tates Creek and went to the senior center because the line was so long. He said that the ability to choose where he votes made things very convenient.

Voters we spoke with gave a number of reasons why they decided to come out early, but avoiding long lines were a common theme.

“There’s been several years before where I wasn’t able to because I didn’t get off until like six, so, trying to come out and beat the line and stay in line is a little stressful," said Demeen Manning. "So, I’m glad we’ve been able to vote a little earlier.”

“Gonna be crazy tomorrow," said Stephen Broughton. "Gonna be crazy. I think it’s going to be crazy.”

Election officials say we saw our highest number of voters per hour this past Saturday and Monday looks to be another strong day for voter turnout.

The big takeaway Fayette County officials want to remind people of, is that there are eight locations where you can vote. So, if there’s a long line at one location you can wait or you can go to another location.

Polls are open for early voting until 4:30 Monday afternoon.

