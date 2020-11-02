WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since June 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 109,670 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.25 percent positivity rate, which is the highest it’s been since June 1.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,492.

As of Monday, 988 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 270 are in the ICU, and 142 are on ventilators. At least 18,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.