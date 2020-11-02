Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since June 1

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 109,670 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.25 percent positivity rate, which is the highest it’s been since June 1.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,492.

As of Monday, 988 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 270 are in the ICU, and 142 are on ventilators. At least 18,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Fact Check | What to expect on Election Night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
When will we know who wins big races in Kentucky and across the country?

News

Barr, Hicks make final campaign stops in central Ky. before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Candidates running for the 6th Congressional District seat are making their final stops in Lexington before Election Day.

Lexington

Community Action Council taking applications for LIHEAP

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Believe it or not, the coronavirus has a silver lining. Because of the pandemic, millions of federal dollars have flowed into central Kentucky helping those in need.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Kick Off A Nice Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A really nice first full week of November is underway.

Latest News

Lexington

Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
More than a million-and-a-half Kentuckians have taken advantage of early voting options, voting in-person or voting by mail.

Crime

Winchester man accused of dragging officer with car while trying to get away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Winchester man is behind bars, accused of dragging a police officer with his car while trying to getaway.

Lexington

Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
He says, during the football game Friday night at Tates Creek, Pulaski County players used racial slurs against a Black Tates Creek player.

Regional

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
More counties in the commonwealth are hitting the red zone designation for COVID-19 cases, including Scott County.

Regional

Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day. Sen. McConnell met with supporters at a farm in Woodford County Monday morning.

News

Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgetown business owner says online shopping due to COVID-19 is killing small businesses