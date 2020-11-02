Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting complaint at a residence at 105 South Hill St around 12:17 a.m. Monday.

Police say they found 20-year-old Jordan Dykes outside the residence, in a hallway landing with a gunshot wound to his chest. Neighbors told officers they heard a loud “pop” and then Dykes knocking on their door, asking them to call 911.

The investigation led to the arrest of Shoemake, who police say allegedly shot Dykes.

Shoemake fled from the scene before officers arrived and was later located by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took Shoemake to the London Police Department where she was arrested and charged with first degree assault.

Dykes was airlifted to UK Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

