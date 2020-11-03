Advertisement

AG Cameron: Report potential violations to election fraud hotline Tuesday

(KCRG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging Kentuckians to report potential voter fraud and other possible election law violations on Election Day.

Cameron said in a news release the state’s election fraud hotline is open now and is you can leave messages year-round at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683). On Tuesday, someone will be there to take your calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

“While our voting process has changed for the 2020 general election, my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This election season, if Kentuckians witness suspected fraud, we urge them to join us in protecting the integrity of our election process by calling our hotline to report it.”

Cameron said each tip is sent to prosecutors for a detailed review. Some of the violations voters are encouraged to report if they see them are campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud and creating disruptions at the polling place.

You can also see a detailed list by county of the number of complaints received on Election Day at ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates.

