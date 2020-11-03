Advertisement

‘Baby Shark’ has become YouTube’s most viewed video ever

“Baby Shark” has reached a milestone after becoming the most viewed video ever on YouTube after reaching 7.04 billion views, CNN reported.
(KWCH)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -“Baby Shark” has reached a milestone after becoming the most viewed video ever on YouTube after reaching 7.04 billion views, CNN reported.

The song was originally uploaded to YouTube on June 17, 2016 and has become one of the world’s most recognized tunes and broke the 2019 Billboard Top 100.

CNN reported a new version of “Baby Shark” was recorded earlier this year to promote proper hand hygiene in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams pleased with historical voting process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the eve of election night, final preparations are well underway. But it’s not finished yet, as more Kentuckians will hit the polls tomorrow.

News

Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police officials say the arrest is the result of a months-long investigation

News

WATCH | WKYT’s Sam Dick and Amber Philpott talk exclusively with U.S. Senate candidates McConnell, McGrath

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arguably the biggest race in Kentucky is the one for US Senator. WKYT had the chance to talk with both candidates at length.

News

WATCH | Amber Philpott has one-on-one with Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT's Amber Philpott had a one-on-one interview with Democratic U.S. Senate Nominee Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath leading up to Election Day.

News

WATCH: Sam Dick talks exclusively with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer resigning from agency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The current Kentucky State Police commissioner assigned to the post by Governor Andy Beshear back in January will be resigning from his position later this week.

News

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The London Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

News

WATCH | Amy McGrath holds election eve rally in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is in Lexington Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Fayette County parent is demanding an apology after an incident he says happened during a football game.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since June 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 6 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day.