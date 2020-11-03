Barr, Hicks ending hard-fought congressional race with virtual events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The closing of the polls in Kentucky signals the end of a lot of hard work for the campaigns in the race for the state’s U.S. House 6th District seat.

Rep. Andy Barr and Josh Hicks are holding virtual events and we expect to hear from both of them Tuesday evening on Facebook Live, just another sign of the times. A campaign upended by COVID, now coming to a close.

“It’s a good feeling to be at the finish line and to see all of our hard work pay off,” Hicks said.

Hicks spent the day meeting with voters at the polls. Tuesday night, he’ll be joining a virtual watch party with supporters.

He made health care a central issue of the race and it was a contentious campaign with attack ads and a fiery debate hosted by WKYT.

Unlike most Election Days, neither candidate needed to vote Tuesday.

Andy Barr cast his ballot early in person a week ago and Josh Hicks voted by absentee, dropping off his ballot around the middle of October.

For Barr, after stumping Monday with Mitch McConnell and holding a rally outside his own campaign office, Tuesday evening he’ll also speak to supporters, media and the public on Facebook.

He ran on ‘results’ and is confident.

“We’re not just going to have a big victory right here in the sixth congressional district, I predict that Republicans Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump are going to have a huge victory,” Barr said.

Back in 2018, Andy Barr beat Amy McGrath by just three points. That’s less than 10,000 votes. The only counties he lost, were Fayette and Franklin.

This Election Day, Josh Hicks is hoping to capitalize, not just with big margins in more urban and democratic parts of the district, but also in the rural areas, particularly the eastern parts of the 6th District.

That includes, of course, Fleming County where he’s from.

