Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm and Nice Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Election Day and we are all a winner when it comes to the weather out there today and for the next several days. Blue skies and very pleasant temps will be noted today and the air just gets milder from here. As all this is happening, the tropics and winter are ready to do another tango. How they decide to dance will ultimately decide when the colder air crashes back in here next week.

Temps starting this election day are into the upper 20s and low 30s, but as the returns continue to filter in, the numbers rise into the 50s for most.

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend is pretty straightforward and pretty darn nice. Highs reach deep into the 60s with a few days touching 70 degrees. We keep our dry sky and this is going to make for some FANTASTIC weather. Woot!

The pattern from here will be largely dictated by two things… The tropics and a blast of winter in the west. It looks like we turn much more active into early next week. That’s when out next chance for rain returns.

