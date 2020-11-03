Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm and Nice Weather

Fall leaves (Pixabay)
Fall leaves (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Election Day and we are all a winner when it comes to the weather out there today and for the next several days. Blue skies and very pleasant temps will be noted today and the air just gets milder from here. As all this is happening, the tropics and winter are ready to do another tango. How they decide to dance will ultimately decide when the colder air crashes back in here next week.

Temps starting this election day are into the upper 20s and low 30s, but as the returns continue to filter in, the numbers rise into the 50s for most.

The forecast for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend is pretty straightforward and pretty darn nice. Highs reach deep into the 60s with a few days touching 70 degrees. We keep our dry sky and this is going to make for some FANTASTIC weather. Woot!

The pattern from here will be largely dictated by two things… The tropics and a blast of winter in the west. It looks like we turn much more active into early next week. That’s when out next chance for rain returns.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McConnell seeking seventh term in office

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bill Bryant
McConnell is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator ever.

News

Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a quiet day in his hometown of Louisville. His campaign spokesperson says he spent most of Tuesday at home with his wife, and on the phone thanking supporters.

Politics

Interactive | Election results map

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Interactive election results map.

Regional

Short wait times for most Madison County voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Poll workers at that location tell us when they initially opened up at 6 a.m., there was a line, but some voters tell us they were expecting more of a line.

Latest News

News

Sec. Adams making stops at Fayette County voting centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sec. Adams making stops at Fayette County voting centers

News

Some Madison County voters expected longer lines Tuesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some Madison County voters expected longer lines Tuesday morning

Lexington

McGrath flying around state to encourage Kentuckians to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
While much of the country is focusing on the presidential race, Kentucky’s Senate race is also receiving a lot of national attention.

Lexington

Sec. Adams visits Fayette County voting centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Adams says they’re seeing their goal for the most part, which was to have a third vote absentee, a third vote early in-person and close to a third vote on Election Day.

News

RAW VIDEO | Two arrested at Jessamine Co. polling location

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chaos ensued at a Jessamine County polling site Monday evening, and it was caught on camera.

Regional

Missing Casey County man found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arnold David Lamb has been found. Lamb’s family says he was found in Tennessee. They say he is in a hospital but is in good health.