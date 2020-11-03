Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says the Tates Creek and Beaumont Libraries polling location is one of the busiest this Election Day. Voters tell our Shelby Lofton they waited anywhere between 15 minutes to an hour, but besides lines, the Fayette County clerk said today went smoothly.

“I feel great, we’re actually doing very well today. It’s going to be a nice bow on our package of voting for the last month,” Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. said.

All of the voting options stemmed fro the ongoing pandemic. Voters said CDC guidelines were followed at Beaumont Library.

“I thought all the workers did an excellent job of keeping check on social distancing and making sure that everyone knew what to do and where to go and how to do the procedure,” voter Shaina Shepherd said.

Shepherd said voting on Election Day is a treasured tradition of hers.

“I just have always voted on Election Day. It’s just I wake up excited on Election Day. It’s my right, it’s the way I exercise it and I like participating in the process,” Shepherd said.

Another voter said as a healthcare worker he appreciated having other options, but felt he needed to vote in person this year.

“My experience voting today is one of the most particular elections in history,” voter Demetrius Woodson said.

Voter Natalie Esparza said work and other obligations can keep people from casting their ballot.

“I think that’s a good idea when people don’t have enough time to come out they can do an absentee ballot and all that I feel like it was good,” Esparza said.

They’ve waited in line, but some are expecting to wait longer for the results.

“It’s just a waiting game so we’ll see,” Esparza said.

“I think it may take a while, you just never know,” Woodson said.

Clerk Blevins says he predicted 7 to 8,000 people would vote in person in Fayette County today.

