Golden Alert issued for missing Casey County man

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Casey County man.

The sheriff’s office says 60-year-old Arnold David Lamb has been missing since Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says 60-year-old Arnold David Lamb has been missing since Sunday night.(Casey Co. Sheriff's Office)

We’re told Lamb has dementia.

He was driving a red 2012 Ford Mustang with plate number 0084HV, but the sheriff’s office says they don’t know which way he drove.

They say he was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and blue jeans.

If you see Lamb or have any information, call 606-787-9411.

