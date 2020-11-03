GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981.

He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

