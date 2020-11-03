Advertisement

GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981.

He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

US Rep. Thomas Massie wins 5th term in Kentucky

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won re-election to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

News

Republican US Rep. Brett Guthrie reelected in Kentucky

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has won another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky.

News

Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

News

WATCH | Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District

Latest News

News

WATCH | Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

News

WATCH | McGrath traveling across Ky. for Election Day; says she’s pleased with voter turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
McGrath traveling across Ky. for Election Day; says she’s pleased with voter turnout

Lexington

WATCH LIVE: WKYT Election Night Coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Victor Puente will be live from the WKYT Now Desk, bringing you the latest election updates throughout the night.

Regional

Barr, Hicks ending hard-fought congressional race with virtual events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
The closing of the polls in Kentucky signals the end of a lot of hard work for the campaigns in the race for the state’s U.S. House 6th District seat.

News

McGrath traveling across Ky. for Election Day; says she’s pleased with voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath and her team have been traveling across the state today trying to get those last minute voters. At this point, she’s feeling very confident about her campaign.