Advertisement

Improbable is 5-2 favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic

Improbable enters with a three-race winning streak and a second in 2020
Improbable exercises in preparation for the Preakness Stakes horse race, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 18. (Source: AP Photo/Will Newton)
Improbable exercises in preparation for the Preakness Stakes horse race, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 18. (Source: AP Photo/Will Newton) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Improbable has drawn the No. 8 post position for the Breeders' Cup Classic and is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the marquee race of the season-ending World Championships at Keeneland. One of three Bob Baffert-trained entries in the $6 million race for 3-year-olds and up, Improbable enters with a three-race winning streak and a second in 2020. Stablemate and fellow 4-year-old Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first in last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified to 17th for interference, is the 7-2 second choice from the No. 10 post.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lilley SEC Player, Setter of Week; Curry, Stumler also win awards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Madison Lilley named SEC Player of the Week for second time this season

Sports

Avery Williamson goes from Jets to Steelers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 7-0, have acquired Williamson from the 0-8 New York Jets

Sports

Bengals win! Cincinnati beats Titans 31-20

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST
|
By Brian Milam
The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sports

5-star big man Collins picks Cats

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Joins Hopkins, Hickman in Class of 2021

Latest News

News

Kentucky falls to No. 5 Georgia 14-3

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards

Sports

LCA closes out regular season with 35-13 win over Pikeville

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Eagles scores 28 unanswered in beating the defending Class ‘A’ state champs.

Sports

LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Knights win their third straight over their backyard rival.

Sports

Boyle Co. blasts Madison Southern, 53-7

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
The Rebels remain undefeated on the year

Sports

Danville survives Raceland, 28-25

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Admirals trailed at halftime

Sports

WATCH | Lexington Catholic blanks Lafayette, 43-0

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
LexCath crushes Lafayette 43-0