Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak gets a little better

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like temperatures will come in a little warmer today.

On Monday, we reached 48 degrees for an official high in Lexington. We will do much better than that this afternoon. I think high temperatures will probably reach the upper 50s today.

The warming trend will keep rolling through the end of the week and into the weekend. There is a good chance that we will reach the low 70s by the weekend. Some of you might even be warmer.

It will take until next week before we see another change. That comes in here as a cold front.

