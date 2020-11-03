Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer resigning from agency

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer
KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The current Kentucky State Police commissioner assigned to the post by Governor Andy Beshear back in January will be resigning from his position later this week.

According to a letter obtained by the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters, KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer will resign from his position effective the end of the day on November 4.

Before being appointed to his current post, Brewer had previously headed the agency from December 2007 through February 2016. He had retired after 33 years of service, and was recently reappointed as the KSP Commissioner on January 3.

In the interim, Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett will be acting commissioner as KSP finds a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | WKYT’s Sam Dick and Amber Philpott talk exclusively with U.S. Senate candidates McConnell, McGrath

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arguably the biggest race in Kentucky is the one for US Senator. WKYT had the chance to talk with both candidates at length.

News

WATCH | Amber Philpott has one-on-one with Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

Updated: 46 minutes ago
WKYT's Amber Philpott had a one-on-one interview with Democratic U.S. Senate Nominee Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath leading up to Election Day.

News

WATCH: Sam Dick talks exclusively with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The London Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Amy McGrath holds election eve rally in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is in Lexington Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Fayette County parent is demanding an apology after an incident he says happened during a football game.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since June 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | What to expect on Election Night

Updated: 5 hours ago
When will we know who wins big races?

News

WATCH | Thousands in Fayette Co. need to vote Monday to avoid crowded polls on Election Day, Sec. Adams says

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday is the last day for early in-person voting.

News

WATCH | Sen. McConnell makes last push to win over Kentucky voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his last push to win over Kentucky voters before Election Day.