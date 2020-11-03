McConnell seeking seventh term in office

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell is seeking his seventh term.

He is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator ever.

McConnell’s Senate seat was held by Democrat Walter Huddleston before Senator McConnell defeated him in 1984.

McConnell won in a tight race.

Six years later, McConnell defeated Democrat Harvey Sloane.

In 1996, former Governor Steve Beshear lost to Senator McConnell.

McConnell had his most decisive victory in 2002, beating Lois Combs Weinberg with more than 64-percent of the vote.

McConnell won his fifth term in 2008 defeating Bruce Lunsford.

In his last election, in 2014, McConnell beat Alison Lundrigan Grimes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.