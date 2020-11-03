Advertisement

McConnell seeking seventh term in office

Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell(WYMT)
By Bill Bryant
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell is seeking his seventh term.

Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

He is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator ever.

McConnell’s Senate seat was held by Democrat Walter Huddleston before Senator McConnell defeated him in 1984.

McConnell won in a tight race.

Six years later, McConnell defeated Democrat Harvey Sloane.

In 1996, former Governor Steve Beshear lost to Senator McConnell.

McConnell had his most decisive victory in 2002, beating Lois Combs Weinberg with more than 64-percent of the vote.

McConnell won his fifth term in 2008 defeating Bruce Lunsford.

In his last election, in 2014, McConnell beat Alison Lundrigan Grimes.

