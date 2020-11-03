McGrath flying around state to encourge Kentuckians to vote

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - While much of the country is focusing on the presidential race, Kentucky’s Senate race is also receiving a lot of national attention.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is up against retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath.

McGrath started her day around 9 o’clock Tuesday morning at Bluegrass Airport. She told WKYT she plans on flying all over the commonwealth trying to encourage people to go out and vote.

The race for KY’s senate seat has been hotly contested this entire election season. Today Amy McGrath is flying around to different areas of Kentucky to encourage voters to get out to the polls. Senator McConnell talked to voters in Woodford County yesterday. More coming on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/vhiokGgSgQ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 3, 2020

Senator McConnell was in Woodford County Monday speaking to supporters in a barn. He said that Monday and Tuesday are going to be vital for his re-election. The Senate Majority Leader told the crowd that his job is to support the commonwealth.

McGrath told us Tuesday morning she hopes her campaign inspired voters to demand change.

“I think we have. We have inspired thousands of Kentuckians, millions of Americans, to believe in their democracy, to stand up and be a part of our democracy,” McGrath said.

“My job is to look out for middle America and in particular to look out for Kentucky,” McConnell said.

You have until 6 o’clock Tuesday evening to get in line and cast your vote at one of the eight polling locations in Fayette County.

