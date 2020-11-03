Advertisement

McGrath traveling across Ky. for Election Day; says she’s pleased with voter turnout

Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport
Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath and her team have been traveling across the state today trying to get those last minute voters. At this point, she’s feeling very confident about her campaign.

We caught up with her this morning during her stop in Lexington. Throughout her campaign, McGrath has been praising election officials for creating multiple options for people to vote in this general election. She’s been encouraging people to cast their ballots early and drop of their absentee ballots.

Yesterday she told supporters to reach out to people who had not voted and encourage them to get to the polls. When we talked with McGrath this morning, she told us she was pleased with the turnout.

“Since early voting started, my campaign has talked to over 400,000 people just here in Fayette County. At this moment, there are more people who have voted already than we saw in all of 2016,” McGrath said.

McGrath has been flying to all her campaign stops today, making her final one at the Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport.

