Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - In addition to the race for president and the Kentucky Senate race, the other big race we’re watching this election is Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

Republican Congressman Andy Barr is seeking re-election against Democratic challenger Josh Hicks.

For Senator Mitch McConnell, his path to victory relies on the expected strong support for President Donald Trump in Kentucky.

McConnell hopes to flex his political muscle with rural voters as he has over the years. McConnell also hopes to keep expected Democratic leads in Fayette and Jefferson counties to a minimum.

For Democrat Amy McGrath, she will need to follow roughly the same path Andy Beshear followed when he won the governor’s mansion last year.

That stacks up to strong leads in the state’s big urban counties, Jefferson and Fayette. But, also do well in her native northern Kentucky and other more growing urban counties, like Madison and Scott.

In the 6th Congressional District race, Republican incumbent Andy Barr will also likely benefit from President Trump’s support in Kentucky, although he didn’t get a presidential visit like in 2018 when Trump came to Richmond.

Barr hopes for a stronger finish in Fayette County than he had two years ago. Fayette is the most populated county in the district and most heavily Democratic.

For Democrat Josh Hicks, he needs a strong finish in Fayette County, which is home to both candidates.

Hicks can also hope he gets a boost from early voting which more Democrats took part in this election. Hicks will also hope to hold down Barr’s margins in rural counties and he hopes counties with larger towns like madison, Scott and Franklin will go his way or at least be close.

Those are some of the keys we’ll be watching for this evening.

