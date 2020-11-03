Polls open for Election Day in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of campaigning and political ads, Election Day is here.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Kentucky, and they will remain open until 6 p.m. Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The 2020 General Election is different because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. There are fewer polling locations this year due to concerns about crowding.

There are eight polling locations in Fayette County. Registered voters in Lexington can vote at any of the eight sites. That is the case in most counties.

You can find a list of polling locations in your area here.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is urging Kentuckians to report potential voter fraud and other possible election law violations on Election Day.

More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have already voted.

Kentucky’s 2020 primary election results may have taken a week to be announced, but the state’s chief elections officer says this time things will be more back to normal.

“I think we’re going to be the first state in the country to have election results on Election Night,” Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer.

Secretary Adams said he expects to have at least 90 percent of the vote counted on Election Night.

