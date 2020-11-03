Sec. Adams making stops at Fayette County voting centers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is making stops at different Fayette County voting centers Tuesday morning.

WKYT’s Grason Passmore spoke with him outside of the Dunbar Community Center.

Secretary of State Michael Adams is here at the Dunbar Community Center polling location. He’s speaking with election officers and people at different voting sites in Fayette County. pic.twitter.com/DhP8J54PCR — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) November 3, 2020

Secretary Adams says, so far, turn out for Election Day in the county has been steady, but not overwhelming.

He says they’re seeing their goal for the most part, which was to have a third vote absentee, a third vote early in-person and close to a third vote on Election Day.

Secretary Adams did say what they’ve seen is Republicans will disproportionately win Election Day and Democrats have won with the absentee ballots. Meaning, more registered Republicans seem to be voting in-person on Election Day, and more registered Democrats voted absentee.

He says now it’s just a question of who has the biggest margin in each proportion.

Secretary Adams is also encouraging Fayette County voters to spread out, so one or two voting locations aren’t overwhelmed with people.

“I went to Garrett Morgan Elementary last week. And today, Dunbar, to try and encourage people to go to more locations than just the two libraries. We’re trying to smooth out the turnout as best we can,” Secretary Adams said.

You do have until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening to vote at any of the eight polling locations.

You can find a list of polling locations in your area here.

