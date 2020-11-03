Advertisement

Secretary of State Michael Adams pleased with historical voting process

There are only two days of early voting left before Election Day.
There are only two days of early voting left before Election Day.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On the eve of election night, final preparations are well underway. But it’s not finished yet, as more Kentuckians will hit the polls tomorrow.

More than 1.5 million people in the bluegrass took advantage either absentee or early in-person voting. That’s 42.2 percent of all registered voters in Kentucky. For comparison, 1,955,195 people voted in the 2016 Presidential election in Kentucky, and voter turnout that year was 59.1 percent.

“We’ve done this already. We had a very similar version of Election Day in June, we worked out a lot of the kinks. I think we are going to have an even better experience in November then we had in June,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

Though the Secretary of State says we’re just half a million votes away from beating Kentucky’s vote totals in 2016, the day before Election Day, it’s still not his biggest win if you ask him. That is centered around politics.

“We depoliticized this. The things you are seeing other states fight over like drop boxes, they have not been controversial here. They have been accepted by Republicans and Democrats. So the big thing we got right here was to take the politics out of the election and let the candidates be in politics but keep the administrators out of it,” Sec. Adams said.

The Secretary of State says he understands many Kentuckians will have new expectations when they head to the polls but says he too would like to see some changes to Kentucky elections in the future.

“The model we have had for 200 years is that everyone has to vote on one day in a 12-hour span. That was great for an agrarian model in the 1800s but it has not kept up with modern reality. I think making it easier to vote means you get more votes for everybody,” Sec. Adams said.

Sec. Adams says tomorrow will be a busy day but he’s asking for patience, hoping Kentuckians will get results in a timely manner.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police officials say the arrest is the result of a months-long investigation

News

WATCH | WKYT’s Sam Dick and Amber Philpott talk exclusively with U.S. Senate candidates McConnell, McGrath

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arguably the biggest race in Kentucky is the one for US Senator. WKYT had the chance to talk with both candidates at length.

News

WATCH | Amber Philpott has one-on-one with Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT's Amber Philpott had a one-on-one interview with Democratic U.S. Senate Nominee Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath leading up to Election Day.

News

WATCH: Sam Dick talks exclusively with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer resigning from agency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The current Kentucky State Police commissioner assigned to the post by Governor Andy Beshear back in January will be resigning from his position later this week.

News

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The London Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

News

WATCH | Amy McGrath holds election eve rally in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is in Lexington Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Parent says Pulaski Co. players used racial slur against Tates Creek player

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Fayette County parent is demanding an apology after an incident he says happened during a football game.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since June 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | What to expect on Election Night

Updated: 6 hours ago
When will we know who wins big races?