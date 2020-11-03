Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a quiet day in his hometown of Louisville. His campaign spokesperson says he spent most of Tuesday at home with his wife, and on the phone thanking supporters. Tonight he’ll meet with reporters in Louisville and he’s wanting to be thanking people again for what he hopes will be his seventh victory.

Senator McConnell’s first race in 1984 saw him defeat an incumbent by just a half of a percentage point, but in the years that followed, McConnell has won several races by landslides.

“When you have worked hard for 18 years and you are an incumbent the election is about your record. I’m gratified the people of Kentucky approve of my work and they want to continue it for another six years,” said McConnell in November of 2002.

Perhaps his easiest road to victory was in 2002, when he defeated Lois Combs Weinberg. Since then, he’s rolled to victory two more times, the last time defeating Alison Grimes.

“They’re hungry for new leadership. They want a reason to be hopeful. Above all they want assurance the people they elected are on their side,” said McConnell in 2014.

Not long after that victory, McConnell was named Senate Majority Leader. Questions were raised that year if McConnell would run again and he did, now seeking his seventh term in office.

In a year marked by change, McConnell just had one campaign stop on election eve—telling supporters at a Woodford County farm what is best for the nation and what is best for Kentucky.

“The vision of America is totally different between the two sides. American people have to decide who they want to hand their government over to,” McConnell said.

As the campaigning was different, so will the election night victory party-- or lack thereof. There won’t be the traditional crowded ballroom with dozens or hundreds watching monitors to see results. Instead, we are told there will simply be a press or media event once all the results are known.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.