Advertisement

Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a quiet day in his hometown of Louisville. His campaign spokesperson says he spent most of Tuesday at home with his wife, and on the phone thanking supporters. Tonight he’ll meet with reporters in Louisville and he’s wanting to be thanking people again for what he hopes will be his seventh victory.

Senator McConnell’s first race in 1984 saw him defeat an incumbent by just a half of a percentage point, but in the years that followed, McConnell has won several races by landslides.

“When you have worked hard for 18 years and you are an incumbent the election is about your record. I’m gratified the people of Kentucky approve of my work and they want to continue it for another six years,” said McConnell in November of 2002.

Perhaps his easiest road to victory was in 2002, when he defeated Lois Combs Weinberg. Since then, he’s rolled to victory two more times, the last time defeating Alison Grimes.

“They’re hungry for new leadership. They want a reason to be hopeful. Above all they want assurance the people they elected are on their side,” said McConnell in 2014.

Not long after that victory, McConnell was named Senate Majority Leader. Questions were raised that year if McConnell would run again and he did, now seeking his seventh term in office.

In a year marked by change, McConnell just had one campaign stop on election eve—telling supporters at a Woodford County farm what is best for the nation and what is best for Kentucky.

“The vision of America is totally different between the two sides. American people have to decide who they want to hand their government over to,” McConnell said.

As the campaigning was different, so will the election night victory party-- or lack thereof. There won’t be the traditional crowded ballroom with dozens or hundreds watching monitors to see results. Instead, we are told there will simply be a press or media event once all the results are known.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McConnell seeking seventh term in office

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bill Bryant
McConnell is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator ever.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm and Nice Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Gorgeous fall weather rolls on.

Politics

Interactive | Election results map

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Interactive election results map.

Regional

Short wait times for most Madison County voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Poll workers at that location tell us when they initially opened up at 6 a.m., there was a line, but some voters tell us they were expecting more of a line.

Latest News

News

Sec. Adams making stops at Fayette County voting centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sec. Adams making stops at Fayette County voting centers

News

Some Madison County voters expected longer lines Tuesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some Madison County voters expected longer lines Tuesday morning

Lexington

McGrath flying around state to encourage Kentuckians to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
While much of the country is focusing on the presidential race, Kentucky’s Senate race is also receiving a lot of national attention.

Lexington

Sec. Adams visits Fayette County voting centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Adams says they’re seeing their goal for the most part, which was to have a third vote absentee, a third vote early in-person and close to a third vote on Election Day.

News

RAW VIDEO | Two arrested at Jessamine Co. polling location

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chaos ensued at a Jessamine County polling site Monday evening, and it was caught on camera.

Regional

Missing Casey County man found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arnold David Lamb has been found. Lamb’s family says he was found in Tennessee. They say he is in a hospital but is in good health.