Some Madison County voters expected longer lines Tuesday morning

By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters in Madison County have a variety of locations to choose from to cast their vote in-person Tuesday.

First Baptist Church is one of seven voting locations in Madison County.

Poll workers at that location tell us when they initially opened up at 6 a.m., there was a line, but some voters tell us they were expecting more of a line.

They told us they were planning on driving around, picking the polling location that seemed to have the fewest amount of people.

Other voters say they expected the shorter lines due to the amount of early voting this year.

Still, people working at the polls say there has been a consistent stream of people.

Voters tell us they have been able to be in and out more quickly compared to 2016. With a year of so many ballots cast early, people hitting the polls on Election Day say they waited for a variety of reasons.

“I want to vote in person," one voter said. "I wanted to make sure my vote did get counted.”

“Pull the level, enjoy the ritual, because I find a lot of joy in it,” another voter said.

Again, there are seven voting locations in Madison County. Five in Richmond and two in Berea.

Registered voters can choose any location, but time is ticking.

Polls are open until 6 p.m.

