Gov. Beshear reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 111,379 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.24 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 255 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,503.

As of Tuesday, 1,037 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 27 are in the ICU, and 116 are on ventilators.

