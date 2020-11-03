Gov. Beshear reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 111,379 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.24 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 255 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,503.

As of Tuesday, 1,037 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 27 are in the ICU, and 116 are on ventilators.

Governor has communicated with homeland security office about civil unrest post election. So far “no credible concern” for violence, according to Governor. @WKYT — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) November 3, 2020

