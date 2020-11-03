Gov. Beshear reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 111,379 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.24 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 255 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 1,503.
As of Tuesday, 1,037 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 27 are in the ICU, and 116 are on ventilators.
