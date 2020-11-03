WATCH LIVE: WKYT Election Night Coverage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Races featuring reelection bids by President Donald Trump and his top ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top the ballot in Kentucky.

Other races to watch on Election Day include all six Kentucky House seats, a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court and two constitutional amendments.

Starting around 6 p.m., Victor Puente will be live from the WKYT Now Desk, bringing you the latest election updates throughout the night.

