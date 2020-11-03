Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: WKYT Election Night Coverage

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Races featuring reelection bids by President Donald Trump and his top ally on Capitol Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top the ballot in Kentucky.

[Complete Election Results]

Other races to watch on Election Day include all six Kentucky House seats, a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court and two constitutional amendments.

Starting around 6 p.m., Victor Puente will be live from the WKYT Now Desk, bringing you the latest election updates throughout the night.

Regional

Barr, Hicks ending hard-fought congressional race with virtual events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
The closing of the polls in Kentucky signals the end of a lot of hard work for the campaigns in the race for the state’s U.S. House 6th District seat.

News

McGrath traveling across Ky. for Election Day; says she’s pleased with voter turnout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath and her team have been traveling across the state today trying to get those last minute voters. At this point, she’s feeling very confident about her campaign.

News

Fayette Co. clerk says Election Day in Lexington has been smooth so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Voters tell our Shelby Lofton they waited anywhere between 15 minutes to an hour, but besides lines, the Fayette County clerk said today went smoothly.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Sec. Adams visits Fayette County voting centers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Secretary of State Michael Adams made stops at different Fayette County voting centers Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | McConnell seeking seventh term in office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell is seeking his seventh term.

State

Paths to victory in Kentucky’s races for Senate and 6th Congressional District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Bryant
In addition to the race for president and the Kentucky Senate race, the other big race we’re watching this election is Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

News

State

News

Sen. McConnell having ‘quiet’ Election Day in Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has had a quiet day in his hometown of Louisville. His campaign spokesperson says he spent most of Tuesday at home with his wife, and on the phone thanking supporters.