WATCH | WKYT’s Sam Dick and Amber Philpott talk exclusively with U.S. Senate candidates McConnell, McGrath

Arguably the biggest race in Kentucky is the one for U.S. Senator. WKYT had the chance to talk with both candidates at length.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just hours away from Election Day, after long and hard-fought campaigns for major offices, including presidency.

Arguably the biggest race in Kentucky is the one for US Senator. With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell up for re-election, Kentucky voters will have a national impact. Does a Senate party leader stay in office for six years, or will he be voted out? WKYT had the chance to talk with both candidates at length.

Sam Dick had an exclusive interview with Senator McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. They talked about his work to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, his thoughts on a second round for the Paycheck Protection Program, and how he intends to work with other legislators.

Our Amber Philpott had a chance to talk with Senator McConnell’s opponent, Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath ahead of Election Day. McGrath says she’s feeling good about the campaign at this point, and criticized Senator McConnell’s handling of the pandemic.

