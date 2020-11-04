Advertisement

After Senate race loss, what’s next for Amy McGrath?

Amy McGrath concession
Amy McGrath concession(Amy McGrath)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another stunning defeat for Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

She ran one of the most expensive campaigns in Kentucky’s history. According to the Federal Elections Commission, McGrath had raised nearly $90 million by mid-October. Then she had around $14.7 million on hand. She more than likely spent much of that in the two weeks leading up to the election.

According to FEC rules, after all debts are settled, candidates can not use remaining funds for personal use.

They can, however, donate the money to charities, other candidates, or their own future campaigns with certain guidelines.

So what’s next for the former Marine after losing her second race? At an event Tuesday night in Georgetown she wasn’t sure.

“I’m somebody that’s always fought for my country, I’ve always tried to do the right thing,” McGrath said.

WKYT’s political expert Bill Bryant says if McGrath runs again, winning is still within reach.

“You can ask any number of candidates who have done it and they will tell you it’s possible. Steve Beshear was defeated for governor once, and for us senator once, then came back 10 years after his defeat in the senate race and became a two-term governor,” Bryant said.

Critics say McGrath may have had better luck going against less powerful opponents or even running for nonpartisan, local races.

“It is a very deep, urban-rural divide in the state, and it’s very difficult right now for a progressive Democrat to win statewide,” Bryant said.

Though as the saying goes, anything can happen in politics.

