Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.M qualifying offer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million qualifying offer. The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in $6,481,481 in prorated pay. Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by George Springer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.