Bauer’s agent says he is rejecting $18.M qualifying offer

Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA
Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer throws in the first inning during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Trevor Bauer’s agent says the pitcher is rejecting the Cincinnati Reds' $18.9 million qualifying offer. The right-hander, who turns 30 in January, was given the offer on Sunday and had until Nov. 11 to make his decision. Bauer was 5-4 with a National League-leading 1.73 ERA, striking out 100 and walking 17 in 73 innings. Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2019, he had a $17.5 million, one-year contract that resulted in $6,481,481 in prorated pay. Bauer was among six players given qualifying offers, joined by George Springer, DJ LeMahieu,  J.T. Realmuto, Marcus Stroman and Kevin Gausman.

