Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Mild Period

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are dealing with another absolutely fantastic fall day across Kentucky and this nice weather has several more days left in the tank. By the time we roll into early next week, big changes are coming to a weather sky near you. That’s when we see a western blast of winter slowly roll east and try to meet up with a tropical system.

Let’s talk about the weather from today through Sunday. Highs during this time range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s with a really nice looking sky.

ETA continues to slowly weaken across Central America, but this system should emerge back over water in the next few days and should re-strengthen. Odds continue to favor this storm turning more toward the north and northeast toward Cuba by the weekend.

Not only do we have ETA, but we also have another winter trough digging into the western half of the country. That’s going to try to send systems east and one of them may pick up ETA or moisture from it. This may bring rain in here early next week as temps come back down to around normal.

