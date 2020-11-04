Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Mild Period

Fall leaves (Pixabay)
Fall leaves (Pixabay)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are dealing with another absolutely fantastic fall day across Kentucky and this nice weather has several more days left in the tank. By the time we roll into early next week, big changes are coming to a weather sky near you. That’s when we see a western blast of winter slowly roll east and try to meet up with a tropical system.

Let’s talk about the weather from today through Sunday. Highs during this time range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s with a really nice looking sky.

ETA continues to slowly weaken across Central America, but this system should emerge back over water in the next few days and should re-strengthen. Odds continue to favor this storm turning more toward the north and northeast toward Cuba by the weekend.

Not only do we have ETA, but we also have another winter trough digging into the western half of the country. That’s going to try to send systems east and one of them may pick up ETA or moisture from it. This may bring rain in here early next week as temps come back down to around normal.

Regional

Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky Lotter officials say Rita Bailey, of Perryville, who is already a Kentucky Lottery millionaire, bought a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket at Mr. Miser Food Mart in Perryville. That ticket was worth $100,000.

Lexington

Fayette County Board of Education has two new members after election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Former teacher Amanda “Amy” Green won the District 5 seat on the Fayette County Board of Education, and former principal Tom Jones secured the District 3 spot in the Nov. 3 election.

Lexington

Lexington restaurant plans garden to honor council member’s legacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
It has been nearly eight months since the passing of council member Jake Gibbs, and one Lexington restaurant is hoping to honor his legacy by building a garden.

State

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

State

Closer look at Kentucky’s turnout for 2020 election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
In the days leading up to the election, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. asked everyone who could to vote early. The day after the election, he believes that effort paid off.

News

News

State

Modern gun deer hunting season starts next week in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky’s modern gun deer season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding for deer.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 117 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; death toll at 100

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Tuesday.

