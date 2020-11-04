Closer look at Kentucky’s turnout for 2020 election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two million Kentuckians voted in the election this year.

In the days leading up to the election, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. asked everyone who could to vote early. The day after the election, he believes that effort paid off.

“We had just enough people, barely, to vote early so that election day wasn’t overwhelming,” Blevins said. “So, Lexington listened to me and either voted by mail early or voted early in person. And that made it a lot better and easier on us.”

Blevins told us around 151,000 ballots have been cast, putting Fayette County’s turnout at more than 60 percent.

He said there are still around 8,000 absentee ballots that need to be counted. He doesn’t expect those to change any statewide races, but it could affect some city ones.

More than 2.1 million Kentuckians voted in this election, putting the unofficial number for turnout at 59.36 percent.

Secretary of State Michael Adams told us he was happy with the changes made to help voters during the pandemic and he’s going to suggest some of them to the state legislature.

“Our election system was designed in 1892. It’s never really been modernized. Our surrounding states, red states and blue states, they’ve all moved forward into the modern era and we really haven’t,” Adams said. “The stuff that we did for an emergency this year, other states have been doing for 10 or 15, 20 years. I think there’s a lot we can learn.”

Blevins said, for voters, those changes may have been great, but for clerks, some of them wouldn’t be possible for every election.

It’ll be up to the Republican-controlled state legislature to decide if there will be any changes.

The last time Kentucky had more than 60 percent turnout for a presidential election was 2008 with 64 point zero four percent.

