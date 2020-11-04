Democratic US Rep. John Yarmuth wins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo in Kentucky.

Yarmuth won reelection Tuesday in the congressional district that includes most of the Louisville metropolitan area. Yarmuth has represented the Louisville-area 3rd District since 2007 and is the chairman of the House Budget Committee. He has long served as the lone voice of dissent among Kentucky’s GOP-dominated delegation.

Also winning reelection were Kentucky House Republicans Thomas Massie, Brett Guthrie, James Comer and Harold Rogers.

