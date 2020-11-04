Advertisement

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Eta continues to spin across northern Nicaragua after lashing the country’s Caribbean coast for much of Tuesday, isolating already remote communities and setting off deadly landslides in two countries that killed at least three people.

The storm had weakened by late Tuesday, but was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

Eta came ashore Tuesday afternoon south of the Nicaraguan city of Bilwi as a powerful Category 4 hurricane after stalling just off the coast for hours. The city of about 60,000 had been without power since Monday evening. Corrugated metal roofing and uprooted trees were scattered through its streets. Some 20,000 of the area’s residents were in shelters.

Inland, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of where Eta made landfall, two gold miners were killed when a mountainside unleashed tons of mud Tuesday morning. A third miner escaped the slide and sought help.

One body was recovered before rescuers had to suspend recovery efforts due to nightfall and fears that more slides could occur as the rain continued, said Lt. Cesar Malespin of the Bonanza Fire Department. He said recovery efforts would continue Wednesday. Bonanza was getting lashed by strong winds and torrential rain, he said.

The storm has been drenching neighboring Honduras with rain since at least Sunday and the country reported its first death attributed to Eta early Tuesday. A 12-year-old girl died in a mudslide in San Pedro Sula, the main population center in northern Honduras, said Marvin Aparicio, director of the national system of incident commands for Honduras' emergency management agency.

In Honduras, there were at least 559 people affected by flooding who had to move to shelters or go to relatives' homes, he said. At least 25 people had been rescued, he said. His agency reported at least six rivers causing significant flooding.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua and much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches (380 to 635 millimeters) of rain, with 35 inches (890 millimeters) in isolated areas. Heavy rains also were likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

The quantities of rain expected drew comparisons to 1998′s Hurricane Mitch, one of the most deadly Atlantic hurricanes in history. An archival report from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Mitch led to the deaths of more than 9,000 people.

Nicaragua’s remote northeast where Eta made landfall was already isolated before the storm. Crossing the wide Wawa river to reach Bilwi, also known as Puerto Cabezas, the main city in the region, requires riding a ferry, which had suspended operations as the storm approached, making driving to the impact zone impossible.

Cairo Jarquin, emergency response project manager in Nicaragua for Catholic Relief Services, said the immediate concern in northeastern Nicaragua after the storm’s passage would be getting water and food to those remote communities.

The majority of the region’s inhabitants are Miskito, who live through subsistence farming or fishing, Jarquin said. Most of their homes are simple wooden construction concentrated in riverside communities that likely suffered heavy damage. They depend on hand dug wells for drinking water, which he feared would be contaminated by floodwaters.

As the storm continued west toward Nicaragua’s mountains and the border with Honduras concerns grew that it could have devastating impact on the country’s coffee crop — a key export — just as the harvest was set to begin.

Eta already led Honduras to cancel a long weekend that had been scheduled to begin Wednesday. The extra-long weekend was supposed to spur tourism and help the economy strangled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Eta promised to bring several more days of rain to the region.

___

Associated Press writers Marlon González in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National Politics

Few problems reported during tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday.

National

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 12,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting more than 95% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being tallied.

National

Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
The titans of the so-called gig economy bankrolled the most expensive ballot measure in state history, which was decided Tuesday with 58% of more than 11 million voters choosing to keep drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lexington leaf collection program starts next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A large vacuum will be picking up the leaves through mid-December.

National Politics

Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

National Politics

Trump seeks to stop ‘all voting,’ but only counting remains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National

Eta spawns flooding in Honduras

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Eta caused heavy flooding in Honduras on Tuesday.